/Spider-Man Brand New Day trailer out! Peter Parker must save the world all alone

Tom Holland is back in Spider-Man Brand New Day! The official trailer of the highly anticipated film by Marvel dropped on Wednesday. The follow-up to No Way Home, the film marks Tom Holland’s return as the web-weaving superhero, and this time he has no friends for support as he realises he must save the day alone.

Spider-Man Brand New Day trailer

The two-minute-long trailer begins with Peter ruminating on the consequences of his decision to make everyone in the world forget his true identity. That means his girlfriend, MJ (Zendaya), and best friend, Ned (Jacob Batalon), do not know who he is as they enter college. He is also grieving the death of Aunt May (Marisa Tomei).

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He wakes up one morning to realise his powers are diminishing and seeks the help of Dr Banner (Mark Ruffalo) to understand how to overcome them.

“If DNA is mutating, it will be enormously dangerous,” he explains. Despite diminishing powers, Spider-Man goes on to take up challenges and sets off once again to save the day.

The trailer also shows The Punisher for the first time in the MCU. Actor John Bernthal plays the character in the film.

Fan reactions Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented, “This is a completely different tone, I am expecting a new, raw version of spiderman.” Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented, “This is a completely different tone, I am expecting a new, raw version of spiderman.”

Another said, “Organic Webbing, Punisher, Hulk, Scorpion..... This movie is Gonna be Legendary!!!”

A comment read, “Depressed Spider-Man, organic webbing, Mutation, Scorpion, Punisher, Hulk, The Hand, Boomerang, etc. This is going to be the peak Spider-Man movie ever.”

The official description of the film reads, “Following Dr Stephen Strange’s spell at the end of the film Spider-Man: No Way Home, the world has forgotten that Peter Parker exists. Four years later, Parker anonymously protects New York City as the hero Spider-Man. While investigating a series of crimes, he uncovers a larger mystery and faces the consequences of his past.”