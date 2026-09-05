Ariana Grande is back in the spotlight, not for her music, but this time for creating ruckus in the family! In a newly released trailer of Focker-In-Law, the singer is the latest addition to the film and is bringing plenty of chaos with her. The latest Focker-In-Law trailer gives fans a closer look at Grande’s Olivia Jones as she steps into the world of Ben Stiller’s Greg Focker and Robert De Niro’s Jack Byrnes.

New trailer of Focker-In-Law

After 16 years, the Focker family is returning to the big screen with a new member at the centre of the story. Ariana Grande stars as Olivia Jones in Focker-In-Law, playing the fiancée of Henry Focker, Greg and Pam’s now-grown-up son, played by Skyler Gisondo. Unlike Greg, who was once the nervous outsider trying to win over his future in-laws, Olivia appears remarkably confident. She is introduced as a former FBI hostage negotiator and seems more than capable of handling the famously complicated Focker family.

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The trailer quickly establishes the central conflict. Olivia manages to charm much of the family, including Jack Byrnes, played by Robert De Niro. But Greg isn't ready to welcome her with open arms. Her background as a hostage negotiator only makes him more suspicious. Greg begins wondering whether Olivia is really as perfect as she appears, putting him at odds with the rest of the family.

The dynamic gives Grande and Stiller plenty of room for comic clashes as Greg attempts to figure out whether his future daughter-in-law can actually be trusted.

All about Focker-In-Law

Written and directed by John Hamburg from a story by Hamburg, Ilana Glazer, and Austen Earl, Focker-In-Law is the fourth installment in the Fockers film series and the sequel to Little Fockers (2010). Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Blythe Danner, and Teri Polo reprise their roles from the previous films, with Ariana Grande joining the cast.

The film is scheduled to be released on November 25, 2026, by Universal Pictures in the United States and Canada and Paramount Pictures in all other countries.

Ariana Grande's return to acting

Focker-In-Law marks another major acting outing for Ariana Grande following her acclaimed performance as Glinda in Wicked and its sequel, Wicker: For Good. Her role in Focker-In-Law also gives her an opportunity to lean into comedy alongside Stiller, De Niro and the returning franchise cast.