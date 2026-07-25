/Extraction 3 goes on floors: Netflix confirms Chris Hemsworth's return

After delivering stormy yet action-packed narratives and making audiences go gaga over the first two Extraction films, the adrenaline-fuelled franchise is gearing up for another explosive chapter. Confirming the third instalment, Netflix and the makers have revealed that the film is set to go on floors soon. Chris Hemsworth and Idris Elba are set to bring the fire back into the edge-of-your-seat gritty saga that made the franchise a global hit.

Extraction 3 goes on floors

Confirming the news on Instagram, Netflix US and Chris Hemsworth shared a picture from the sets, which also features his co-star Idris Elba and director Sam Hargrave. Expressing his excitement, Hemsworth wrote, “E3 here we go!” while Netflix US captioned its post, “Chris Hemsworth. Idris Elba. Sam Hargrave. EXTRACTION 3 is now in production.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Randeep Hooda is excited to return to action post Chris Hemsworth film Extraction

While further details about the action sequel are being kept under wraps, it is believed that the narrative will pick up from the cliffhanger ending of the second sequel, where Tyler and his trusted ally were sprung from prison by the mysterious operative Alcott, played by Idris Elba.

Fans’ reaction

Soon after the big news hit social media, it went viral in no time. Many fans stepped forward, expressing their excitement and curiosity to witness Hemsworth’s much-acclaimed action thriller. One user wrote, “Amazing!!!!!!! Can’t wait!!!!!!!” Another Instagram user jotted, “Madddddd!!!!!!!”

Another Instagram user commented, “THOR & HEIMDALL REUNITE YEAAAAAAAAAAAAAA.” One more user showed immense joy at the massive announcement and wrote, “Bout time, can't wait, hopefully it's summer 2027.”

About Extraction

Extraction is a 2020 American action-thriller film streaming on Netflix. The story follows Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, a fearless black-market mercenary who is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.