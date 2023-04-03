Extraction 2 teaser out! Chris Hemsworth back as Tyler Rake in this action thriller

Remember Tyler Rake? The ex-hitman who created havoc on the streets of Dhaka as he went out on a mission to rescue the young teenage son of a gang lord in India in Netflix actioner Extraction? Chris Hemsworth is all set to reprise his role in the sequel of the film Extraction 2. The first film, shot in India, also had several Indian actors in key roles. Priyanshu Painyuli, Randeep Hooda and Pankaj Tripathi had played key roles in the film which was helmed by Sam Hargrave and written by Joe Russo.



The makers dropped the teaser of Extraction 2 on Monday and from the looks of it, the film promises to be an action thriller.



Unlike usual teaser trailers which highlight certain portions of the film, the teaser of Extraction 2 shows a small chunk of what appears to be an extraction sequence involving Hemsworth. The actor is shown fighting an army to get Kutaisi Staff (Sinead Phelps) out of a prison.



The film sets off from where the first part ended. The second part begins with Chris Hemsworth‘s Tyler Rake going into a coma for nine months. After he comes to his senses, he joins the Australian black ops for another deadly mission, which is to rescue the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.