Chris Hemsworth roped in for Netflix's 'Spiderhead' along with Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett

Chris Hemsworth has signed up for another Netflix project, after the success of his last film with the streamer, ‘Extraction’. It was the first major film that released amid COVID-19 chaos.

Now, the Hollywood actor will be seen in Netflix’s ‘Spiderhead’ along with Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett.

‘Spiderhead’ is based on a short story by George Saunders and “is set in the near future, when convicts are offered the chance to volunteer as medical subjects in hopes of shortening their sentences. The focus is on two prisoners who become the test patients for emotion-altering drugs that force the prisoners to grapple with their pasts in a facility run by a brilliant visionary who supervises the program.”

The film will be directed by Joseph Kosinski. The filmmaker will get on with ‘Spiderhead’ after he wraps ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ which also incidentally stars Miles Teller.