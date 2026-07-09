/Emmys 2026: Rob Reiner receives posthumous nod for guest role in The Bear

A poignant moment for Hollywood as legendary actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner received a posthumous Emmy nomination for his guest role in The Bear. The recognition comes months after Reiner's death and celebrates one of his final on-screen performances, which was widely praised by fans and critics alike.

Rob Reiner receives posthumous Emmy nomination

In the show The Bear, Rob Reiner played the role of Albery Schnurr, a pragmatic restaurant and business consultant. Featured in a three-episode arc during season 4, Schburr is brought in to help the staff explore franchising options and mentors line cook Ebraheim (Edwin Lee Gibson) on expanding The Original Beef Sandwich walk-up window.

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His role on the show earned the legendary actor and filmmaker a posthumous 2026 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy. The posthumous honour serves as a fitting recognition of a career that spanned decades and left a lasting mark on television and cinema.

Rob Reiner's rise in Hollywood

Rob Reiner was a celebrated American filmmaker, actor, and activist. Son of comedy legend Carl Reiner, he first rose to fame as Meathead on the classic sitcom All in the Family. He later established himself as one of the cinema's versatile directors, helming iconic films like Stand by Me, The Princess Bride and When Harry Met Sally.

He directed several of Hollywood's most culturally significant movies, including This Is Spinal Tap, A Few Good Men, Misery, and The American President. He won two Emmy Awards for his breakout acting role on All in the Family (1971–1979). In 1987, he co-founded the highly successful production and film studio.

Beyond entertainment, Reiner was a dedicated progressive political and social activist, co-founding the American Foundation for Equal Rights to fight for same-sex marriage.

Rob Reiner's death

Filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were killed on December 14, 2025, in a double homicide at their Brentwood, Los Angeles, home. Their son, Nick Reiner, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbings.

Following the discovery of the bodies, Los Angeles prosecutors charged Nick Reiner with the killings.