/'Nick Reiner in question': Why Rob Reiner's murder looks like an inside job?

As LAPD detectives question Nick Reiner in connection with the brutal double homicide of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, one chilling detail has emerged from the Brentwood crime scene: there were no signs of forced entry.
According to a People magazine report, investigators found no evidence of broken locks, smashed windows, or kicked-in doors at the Reiner estate on South Chadbourne Avenue. This absence of forced entry is the primary reason police immediately focused their investigation on those with access to the home, rather than a random intruder.
While no formal arrest charges have been filed as of Monday afternoon, outlets including People and The New York Post report that the couple's 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, is being questioned by the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division. Law enforcement sources have identified him as a "person of interest," a designation often used when police believe the perpetrator is known to the victims.
In their initial press briefings, LAPD officials, including Detective Chief Alan Hamilton, described the scene as a "homicide investigation" involving a "family member" being interviewed. By quickly assuring the public that the "residents of Brentwood were safe," police subtly confirmed they were not looking for a suspect at large, signalling the domestic nature of the crime.
The nature of the injuries, described by TMZ and ABC News as “lacerations consistent with a knife” often points to a personal motive in forensic psychology. Unlike crimes committed with firearms, stabbing attacks are frequently associated with crimes of passion or intense personal conflict, further aligning with the theory of a domestic dispute turned deadly.
The investigation has renewed focus on the family’s private struggles, which were made public in the 2015 film Being Charlie. Co-written by Nick and directed by Rob, the film depicted a teenage son’s rage against his father during a battle with drug addiction. Investigators are reportedly looking into whether these past volatile dynamics played a role in the events leading up to the tragedy.
Reports confirm the distress call came from within the house, placed by the couple’s daughter, Romy Reiner, who discovered the bodies. The timeline established by the LA Fire Department (responding to a "medical aid" call at 3:30 PM) suggests the victims may have been discovered hours after the incident occurred, a timeline consistent with a quiet, internal tragedy rather than a chaotic break-in.
The Reiner estate is a fortress of privacy, typical of Brentwood's high-security homes. The fact that the killer gained close proximity to the victims without triggering alarms or alerting neighbors suggests they were either let in voluntarily or had their own keys. This "access" factor is central to why the probe has narrowed so quickly on the immediate family.