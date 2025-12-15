The world is mourning Hollywood legend Rob Reiner, who was found dead alongside his wife Michele in their Brentwood home. The tragic discovery was made by their youngest daughter, 28-year-old Romy Reiner, who alerted authorities after being unable to reach her parents.
On Sunday afternoon, December 14, 2025, Romy Reiner arrived at her parents' estate in Brentwood, Los Angeles. Concerned after failing to reach them by phone, she entered the home and discovered the lifeless bodies of her father, Rob (78), and mother, Michele (68). Reports indicate she immediately placed a frantic 911 call, bringing police and paramedics to the grim scene.
The tragedy is compounded by the fact that the primary person of interest is Romy’s older brother, Nick Reiner (32). While Romy is the victim who discovered the crime scene, her brother is currently being questioned by LAPD detectives. This places Romy in an unimaginably painful position, mourning her parents while her sibling faces potential murder charges.
Rob Reiner was the actor who starred in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), playing the memorable role of Max Belfort. Romy Reiner is his daughter. While she has her own acting credits, the "Wolf of Wall Street actor" found dead refers to her father, Rob
Romy Reiner (born 1997) is the youngest of Rob and Michele’s three children. Following in her family's footsteps, she has pursued a career in acting, with credits in shows like New Girl (where her father also appeared). Unlike her brother Nick, whose struggles were often public, Romy has maintained a relatively lower profile, often appearing on red carpets alongside her parents to support their work.
Law enforcement sources have cited Romy’s emergency call as a crucial piece of the initial investigation timeline. The time of her arrival and the condition in which she found the home helped police establish the window of time in which the attack occurred. She is currently cooperating with investigators as a key witness to the aftermath.
Romy is now grieving alongside her eldest brother, Jake Reiner (34), a journalist, and her half-sister, Tracy Reiner (61), known for A League of Their Own. Friends of the family, including Billy Crystal and Larry David, were seen arriving at the home shortly after Romy’s discovery to offer immediate support to the devastated siblings.
As of Monday, the investigation remains active. The coroner’s office is conducting autopsies to officially confirm the cause of death, though initial reports cite fatal stab wounds. Romy and her siblings have requested privacy as they navigate this sudden loss, while the LAPD continues to hold Nick Reiner for questioning regarding the events leading up to the tragedy.