Australian actress and comedian Rebel Wilson is one of the popular celebrities in Hollywood who gained recognition after featuring in films including Struck by Lightning, Super Fun Night, and the Pitch Perfect film franchise. However, the Hollywood star is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. A leaked audio recording has surfaced which indicates the actress' PR team is planning to launch a smear campaign against a producer.

Details about audio recording of Rebel Wilson's PR team's smear campaign against an producer

The Digital fixer Jed Wallace instructed top entertainment publicist Melissa Nathan to assert without

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evidence that the producer, Amanda Ghost, is a “madame” whose work involves procuring young women for wealthy and powerful men, according to a report of The Hollywood Reporter.

Reportedly, the audio states, “We can't just do, like, 'Oh, she's a b****, she sucks,' Wallace says in the recording. "It's like, it's got to be really, really heavy and connected to something that's heavy." Reportedly, the plan comes after Rebel Wilson had previously accused the producers behind The Deb of inappropriate behaviour and embezzlement tied to the film's production. The 2024 allegations were followed by a defamation lawsuit filed against Wilson by the movie’s producers as well as the film’s star, Charlotte MacInnes, who accused Wilson of harassment, bullying, and fabricating claims of sexual assault on set.

For the unversed, Nathan's The Agency Group is said to be a top PR firm in the Hollywood industry whose clients include Drake and Johnny Depp and has frequently worked with lawyer Bryan Freedman. Reportedly, Freedman has also garnered attention for his involvement in the It Ends With Us legal tussle.

About Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson had her first lead roles in the comedies Isn't It Romantic and The Hustle and also had a supporting role in the comedy drama Jojo Rabbit. In 2022, she starred in the Netflix comedy film Senior Year, also serving as a producer.