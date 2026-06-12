/Deadpool & Wolverine cinematographer George Richmond sustains serious injuries in Himachal Pradesh paragliding accident

Renowned cinematographer George Richmond, best known for films including Deadpool & Wolverine, Tomb Raider, Pain Hustlers and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, has reportedly suffered serious injuries due to a paragliding accident in Himachal Pradesh.
Health update of George Richmond
Reportedly, George Richmond was paragliding in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on June 8 and was injured in an accident. He was then rescued in an operation involving local authorities and the Indian Air Force (IAF).
The cinematographer was on a flying expedition from Kangra district's Bir Billing to the Deo Tibba region, where he crashed into rough mountain terrain. The PTI report stated that after the coordinated search operation, he was evacuated from the accident site and brought to a nearby location.
He was airlifted by an IAF chopper to Kullu and has received medical care. He has been referred to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.
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Dr Vijay Goni, Prof. and Head, Department of Orthopaedics at the institute, reportedly gave a health update about Richmond and stated, "Basic resuscitation was done, and a hard cervical collar was applied at presentation. After the initial process, the surgery was planned for Thursday. The cinematographer is under observation for the next 48 hours but is ‘stable and recovering."
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All about George Richmond
George Richmond began as a camera operator. He worked on several films as a second assistant cameraman before making his debut as a cinematographer with The Hide.
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He has been part of several film projects, including Unlocked, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Rocketman, Free Guy, Sunshine on Earth, Now You See Me: Now You Don't, Argylle and Tomb Raider, among others. The television projects include One Man Walking, Playhouse Presents and The Great Train Robbery.