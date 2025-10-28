/Captain America is a father now! Chris Evans, wife Alba Baptista welcome their first child : Report

Chris Evans is a father now! The Captain America actor has reportedly welcomed her first child with wife Alba Baptista.

According to TMZ, the couple have welcomed their first child on Saturday (Oct 25) in Massachusetts, USA. The couple is yet to make an official announcement.

Two years after secretly tying the knot, Chris, 44, and Alba, 28, have secretly welcomed their first child. No information is currently available on the baby's gender or name. The couple has been known for keeping their life away from the media glare, and like their other personal life moments, they also made sure to keep the news of the child a secret.

However, rumors about Alba's pregnancy started circulating in the summer after a comment by Alba's dad went viral.

Earlier this year, a fan account for the couple shared a Father's Day tribute, tagging both Alba and Chris' respective fathers. The comment that turned several eyebrows was Alba's father, Luiz Baptista's, comment, reading,''Many thanks dear Chris. Your turn is coming!''

This comment was a clear hint that Chris and Alba would soon be a family of three. The world is thrilled with the news of Evans becoming a dad as fans have started reacting to the news.

Who is Alba Baptista, and her love story with Evans

The love story of Chris Evans and Alba Baptista, an actor born in Lisbon, Portugal, has become the talk of the world after her role on Netflix's Warrior Nun and later for her romance with Evans.

In Nov 2022, it was first confirmed that the Marvel alum was dating the Portuguese beauty. After a brief period of dating, the couple tied the knot on Sept 9, 2023, at a private estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

During the time he was speculatively dating Alba, Evans opened up about his desire to start a family in an interview with People. Speaking about building a family, Evans said,''That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family."

"When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared,"he shared.