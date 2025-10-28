/One Piece season 2 release date confirmed: Cast. release date and what to expect

The wait is finally over, and get ready for the next adventure of Monkey D. Luffy (Inaki Godoy). After a long wait, the release date of One Piece: Into the Grand Line, Season 2 is here, and fans of the show can't keep calm. The season will be released next year on March 10, 2026.

The makers of the show have released first-look images, teasing fans with the epic second season.

Sharing the poster, the user wrote, "Behold, the great medical land of Drum! The wait is over, Nakama!! ONE PIECE: Into the Grand Line sets sail March 10, 2026!''

Along with the official poster, new stills from season 2 have been released with the caption, "On this snowy land of Drum, it’s best to expect the unexpected." referring to Drum Island, one of the locations in the upcoming show. Other locations featured in Season 2 will include Reverse Mountain, Laboon, Whisky Peak, and Little Garden.

What is One Piece about?



Based on Eiichiro Oda's iconic manga series, the show follows the adventures of Pirate Luffy and his group of pirates as they search for the treasure known as One Piece.

What is One Piece season 2 plot about?

With extraordinary adventures, One Piece season will follow,''Netflix’s epic high-seas pirate adventure, ONE PIECE, returns for Season 2— unleashing fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.”

How many episodes are in season 2?

Unlike other Netflix shows, season 2 will premiere all eight episodes together. Here are the titles of the episodes:

Here's what the titles of all episodes:

Big Trouble in Little Garden

Deer and Loathing in Drum Kingdom

Good Whale Hunting

Nami Deerest

Reindeer Shames

The Beginning of the End

Wax On, Wax Off

Whisky Business

What is the cast of One Piece season 2?

Apart from Godoy, the actors who are part of season 2 are: Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper, Rigo Sanchez as Dragon, Yonda Thomas as Igaram, James Hiroyuki Liao as Ipponmatsu, Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek, Mark Penwill as Chess, Anton David Jeftha as K.M.

Will there be One Piece season 3?