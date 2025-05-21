Billie Eilish North American concert: Dates, tickets and what to expect

Great news for Billie Eilish fans as the singer just announced new concert dates for her Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour. This will be solely a North American tour. The second leg of her arena tour will kick off in August with two shows in Japan and come back in the US in October, stretching through late November. She has announced a tidal of 23 dates for the concert.

Billie Eilish concerts

These include concerts in cities like Miami, Austin, and San Francisco, with tickets on sale from May 22.

Billie made the announcement starting this week and revealed a list of cities where she will make a pit stop. These will include multiple-night runs in cities like Miami, Raleigh, Austin, Phoenix, and San Francisco.

She will begin on October 9 in Miami and wrap up on November 23 in San Francisco.

From what we know, Billie Eilish will keep the concerts as eco-friendly as possible and in her efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, there will be a cut down on single-use plastic at venues. Her team confirmed that plant-based food options will be available at concessions, and “A dollar from each ticket will go to REVERB, which supports organisations that address food insecurity and the climate crisis.”

Here are the official dates for each of concerts in various cities of the US:

Oct. 9 – Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

Oct. 11 – Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

Oct. 12 – Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

Oct. 14 – Orlando, FL — Kia Center

Oct. 16 – Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center

Oct. 17 – Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center

Oct. 19 – Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Oct. 20 – Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Oct. 23 – Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 25 – Long Island, NY — UBS Arena

Oct. 26 – Long Island, NY — UBS Arena

Nov. 7 – New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center

Nov. 8 – New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center

Nov. 10 – Tulsa, OK — BOK Center

Nov. 11 – Tulsa, OK — BOK Center

Nov. 13 – Austin, TX — Moody Center ATX

Nov. 14 – Austin, TX — Moody Center ATX

Nov. 18 – Phoenix, AZ — PHX Arena

Nov. 19 – Phoenix, AZ — PHX Arena

Nov. 22 – San Francisco, CA — Chase Center

Nov. 23 – San Francisco, CA — Chase Center

Tickets for the shows will be available to everyone on May 22 on her official website.