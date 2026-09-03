/Avengers Secret Wars: Noah Jupe joins Marvel’s multiverse epic in mystery role

Avengers: Doomsday is one of the highly anticipated films in Hollywood, which is set to release this year. However, months before the premiere of the film, a report surfaced that Noah Jupe will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the film Avengers: Secret Wars. The Avengers: Secret Wars is scheduled to release on December 17, 2027.

What role will Noah Jupe be playing in Avengers: Secret Wars?

Noah Jupe is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Avengers: Secret Wars as per Deadline report, which will be helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo and produced by Marvel chief Kevin Feige, which is the follow-up to Avengers: Doomsday. movie doesn’t debut until Dec. 18, but production on Secret Wars is set to begin later this year (ahead of a Dec. 17, 2027 release date), creating much hype amongst netizen.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

However, the role of Noah Jupe in the upcoming Avengers' project has reportedly been kept a secret. With Jupe’s character being kept secret, theories about his possible role are already emerging, as per reports. Some possibilities connected to the Secret Wars comic storyline include Molecule Man, the Beyonder or younger characters linked to the Fantastic Four and other major Marvel families.

Jupe’s casting also creates an interesting connection with Sadie Sink, who has already entered the MCU. The two actors previously appeared together in a West End production of Romeo & Juliet. Sink has since joined Marvel as Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and is expected to continue with the X-Men side of the franchise. Jupe’s arrival therefore brings together two actors who already have an established professional connection.

All about Noah Jupe

Born in 2005 to filmmaker Chris Jupe and actress Katy Cavanagh, Noah Jupe is a British actor, known for his childhood and adolescent roles in major film and television projects. He began his professional acting career around 2015 with minor TV appearances in Penny Dreadful and Downtown Abbey. In addition, Noah Jupe plays Hamlet in the pivotal final sequence of Chloé Zhao's 2025 historical drama film Hamnet.