/Angelina Jolie travels to the Egyptian Rafah border, meets injured Palestinians and Gaza aid workers

Angelina Jolie is known for her humanitarian work, and most recently the Hollywood actress travelled to the Egypt–Gaza border to meet injured Palestinians and aid workers.
The 50-year-old actress is a vocal advocate for Palestine and has long supported humanitarian efforts in the region, using her position to raise awareness about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict following the two-year conflict sparked by Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.
Angelina Jolie visits Rafah crossing into Gaza
On Friday (Jan 2), Jolie, who is a well-known advocate for Palestine, visited the Egyptian Rafah border crossing, where she met members of the Red Crescent and truck drivers ferrying humanitarian aid. According to local media, the reason behind the actor’s visit was to see the condition of injured Palestinians transferred to Egypt and to check on aid deliveries.
Also read: Amid 'catastrophic' conditions Israel to suspend dozens of aid groups in Gaza within 36 hours
The former special envoy and goodwill ambassador for the UN refugee agency was accompanied by an American delegation. She was greeted by officials as she met and spoke with humanitarian workers and volunteers.
Trending Stories
According to AFP, Jolie said she was “honoured” to meet aid volunteers as she spoke with members of the Red Crescent and truck drivers transporting humanitarian assistance. Dressed in a grey pullover and black pants, the actress also spoke to local media as she stepped out to meet people affected in the devastated territory. She also spoke to the dislocated families, who have taken shelter at the city's railway station.
Also read:Tommy Lee Jones' daughter Victoria death: Dispatch audio revelations, suspected overdose and more details
Jolie’s visit comes after Israel announced on Dec 30 that it would suspend the operations of dozens of aid organisations in Gaza.
According to CNN, Jolie said in a statement, “I spoke to humanitarian agencies who are working hard to do their best to overcome the restrictions and challenges of delivering necessary aid into Gaza. I walked through a large warehouse that was full of items that were denied entry, most of them medical, Jolie said in a statement.