/Amid 'catastrophic' conditions Israel to suspend dozens of aid groups in Gaza within 36 hours

Israel on Tuesday (Dec 30) announced that it will suspend the operations of dozens of aid organisations in Gaza within the next 36 hours, over their failure to comply with new registration rules that require the submission of personal details of Palestinian and international staff. Among those affected are some of the world’s best-known humanitarian groups, including Oxfam, ActionAid, the International Rescue Committee and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF). The decision announced by Israel's Ministry of Diaspora Affairs comes as conditions in Gaza worsen due to powerful winter storms. In recent days, these storms have torn through thousands of makeshift tents, deepening what aid agencies describe as an already severe humanitarian crisis.

Situation in Gaza 'catastrophic'

Foreign ministers from 10 countries have issued a joint statement expressing "serious concerns" about what they called a renewed deterioration of conditions on the ground. The ministers, from Britain, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Japan, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland, warned that the situation in Gaza was now "catastrophic".

"As winter draws in, civilians in Gaza are facing appalling conditions with heavy rainfall and temperatures dropping," said the statement, pointing to heavy rain, falling temperatures and a lack of shelter. It noted that "1.3 million people still require urgent shelter support. More than half of health facilities are only partially functional and face shortages of essential medical equipment and supplies. The total collapse of sanitation infrastructure has left 740,000 people vulnerable to toxic flooding".

The ministers urged Israel to lift what they described as "unreasonable restrictions on imports considered to have a dual use" and to allow the UN and its partners to continue operating. Hundreds of items remain blocked from entering Gaza on the grounds of possible dual use, including medical and shelter supplies that aid groups say are essential.

The nations also called for border crossings to be opened to increase the flow of aid, highlighting continued restrictions at Rafah, the main gateway to Egypt.

What did Israel say?

Israeli officials said aid groups had been given ample warning about the new rules and that 15 per cent had not had their permits renewed. Organisations that failed to submit staff lists, the ministry said, would have their licences revoked from 1 January. The ones that "refused to submit a list of their Palestinian employees in order to rule out any links to terrorism," it added.