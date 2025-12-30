/Did Trump say he’s ‘glad’ US didn’t give Ukraine Tomahawks after Putin alleges drone attack on residence?

US President Donald Trump said he was "glad" his administration had not supplied Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles, after Russian President Vladimir Putin told him Kyiv allegedly targeted one of his official residences in a drone attack. Ukraine has dismissed the claim as fabricated. According to a Kremlin readout of a phone call between the two leaders, Putin told Trump that Ukraine had carried out what he described as a "terrorist attack" using drones against a residence linked to the Russian presidency. Moscow claimed Trump was "shocked" and "literally outraged" by the account.

US relieved it didn't give Tomahawks to Ukraine?

The Kremlin statement claims that when told about the alleged attack on Putin's residence, Trump remarked that he "couldn’t even imagine such crazy actions" and added that the alleged incident would inevitably affect Washington's approach toward Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. It also quoted Trump as saying, "thank God, the current administration hasn’t given ‘Tomahawks’".

Is Trump angry at Zelensky?

Trump later confirmed the call, describing it as "a very good talk," while acknowledging that several "thorny issues" remained unresolved. Speaking to reporters, he said he was "very angry" when Putin raised the alleged attack, arguing that targeting a leader's residence crossed a different line than battlefield operations. He said it was one thing to "be offensive" and another "to attack his (Putin's) house".

At the same time, Trump conceded that the Russian claim might not be accurate. Asked whether US intelligence had verified the incident, he said it was "possible" the attack did not happen as described.

Putin's residence attacked?

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov asserted that Russian air defences intercepted drones aimed at a presidential retreat in the Novgorod region, though no evidence has been made public. The location is not Putin's primary residence and is typically used as a retreat.

Ukraine categorically denied the accusation. Zelensky said Moscow was spreading falsehoods to derail diplomatic momentum between Kyiv and Washington, especially after his recent meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Calling the allegation "Another round of lies from the Russian Federation," Zelensky told reporters that Russia views improving US-Ukraine relations as a setback to its war aims.