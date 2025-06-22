/After Snow White debacle, Rachel Zegler to enter Broadway for show Evita?

Disney's live-action remake Snow White featuring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot bombed at the box office, due to the backlash for the film and several controversies surrounding the duo stars. Post its release, the film was one of the most negatively received ones. After the debacle and all the bad views, seems like the actress is now getting her fair share of praise with her latest project Evita, which is being performed at the London Palladium this past week. Now there are reports that she might be appearing at Broadway.

Rachel Zegler to work in Broadway?

According to reports, Rachel Zegler who is currently part of Jamie Lloyd's new production EVITA, might be moving from West End to Broadway. Reports suggest that the EVITA is eyeing a London-to-Broadway transfer. In a rare move, posters were going up in New York promoting the London production of EVITA, outside the theatre of Jamie Lloyd’s current Lloyd Webber revival, Sunset Boulevard.

So far there's no official confirmation from the actress or the makers. For the unversed, this is not the first time Rachel Zegler will be working on Broadway. She has completed a successful run in Sam Gold's production of Romeo + Juliet, alongside Kit Connor. But, she is yet to make her Broadway debut in a musical, which is a New York transfer of EVITA, that would be a highlight of her career for the Golden Globe winner.

About EVITA

As per their official website, it says, EVITA is a Tim Rice and Andrew Llyod Webber's legendary, which returns to the West End, reimagined by the visionary award-winning director Jamie Llyod.

Featuring an iconic scene including Don't Cry For Me Argentina, Oh What A Circus, Another Suitcase in Another Hall, and the Oscar-winning You Must Love Me, EVITA is produced by Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals and The Jamie Lloyd Company.