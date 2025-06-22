LOGIN
Happy Birthday Meryl Streep: 10 iconic performances that prove she's the GOAT

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jun 22, 2025, 13:14 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 13:14 IST

Meryl Streep isn't just an actress, she's an institution. As she celebrates her birthday, we're looking back at six unforgettable performances that prove why she remains the greatest of all time.

Meryl Streep isn’t just an actress, she’s an institution. With a career spanning over four decades and a record-breaking number of Oscar nominations, she has redefined what it means to embody a character. As she celebrates her birthday, we’re looking back at six unforgettable performances that prove why she remains the greatest of all time.

Sophie’s Choice
Sophie’s Choice

In what is widely considered one of the greatest performances in film history, Streep plays Sophie, a Polish Holocaust survivor with a devastating past. Her emotionally raw, deeply human portrayal earned her a well-deserved Oscar.

The Devil Wears Prada
The Devil Wears Prada

Meryl redefined the movie villain with her portrayal of Miranda Priestly, the fearsome fashion editor. Cool, sharp, and quietly ruthless, she balanced intimidation with moments of vulnerability, making the character iconic.

Kramer vs. Kramer
Kramer vs. Kramer

In this emotional courtroom drama, Streep plays Joanna Kramer, a woman who walks away from her marriage and child, only to return and fight for custody. She infused the role with empathy and depth, winning her first Oscar.

Doubt
Doubt

As Sister Aloysius Beauvier, a rigid Catholic school principal who suspects a priest of misconduct, Streep masterfully walks the line between righteous conviction and personal doubt.

Julie & Julia
Julie & Julia

Playing culinary legend Julia Child, Streep brings warmth, eccentricity, and infectious joy to the role. Her performance is a delightful balance of comedy and depth, capturing the spirit of Child.

The Iron Lady
The Iron Lady

Streep completely transforms into Margaret Thatcher, portraying the former British Prime Minister’s rise to power and later-life struggles. Her nuanced performance earned her a third Oscar.

The Bridges of Madison County
The Bridges of Madison County

Streep delivers a heartbreaking performance as Francesca, an Italian housewife torn between duty and passion. She captures the pain of a once-in-a-lifetime connection slipping through her fingers.

August: Osage County
August: Osage County

In this explosive family drama, Streep plays Violet Weston, a pill-addicted, sharp-tongued matriarch. It’s a commanding and unflinching performance that stays with you even after the credits roll.

Silkwood
Silkwood

Based on a true story, Streep portrays Karen Silkwood, a whistleblower at a nuclear facility. Her performance captures the strength and vulnerability of a working-class heroine who risks everything to do what’s right.

Postcards from the Edge
Postcards from the Edge

In this semi-autobiographical film written by the late Carrie Fisher, Streep plays a recovering addict and actress trying to rebuild her life. She brings humour, heart, and biting wit to the role.

