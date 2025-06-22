/Canadian rapper Genesis Yasmine Mohanraj dressed as Kali Maa in music video sparks outrage: 'How dare you mock...'

Canadian rapper Tommy Genesis, whose real name is Genesis Yasmine Mohanraj, has come under fire from netizens over her latest music video. Tommy Genesis released her latest music video for her song titled True Blue recently and it has sparked widespread outrage online, with many accusing her of cultural appropriation and disrespecting the sentiments of Hindu religion. Critics have called on the artiste to stop appropriating Hindu culture and show greater sensitivity toward religious sentiments. The controversy erupted after the visuals exploded online, with many asking to remove her music video.

Netizens angered over Tommy Genesis's latest music video

In the video, Tommy Genesis is seen appearing as the Hindu goddess Kali Maa and is wearing blue body paint, heavy gold jewellery, and a red bindi. The Canada-based artist is also seen holding a crucifix and doing all kinds of inappropriate gestures, actions which have further fueled the controversy.

Soon netizens took to the social media platform and bashed the artist left and right. One user wrote, "Meet Tommy Genesis aka Genesis Yasmin Mohanraj. A Vancouver, Canada-based rapper. She has done her makeup in the video of one of her songs titled True Blue, just to show her wokeness towards Hindu culture and disrespecting our Goddess Kali!! This is blasphemy, report her video on YouTube as much as possible".

Another user wrote Ganesha and Kaali Maa go through it every week because NRIs can't make music without making their culture a selling point by watering it down or sensationalizing it".

"Tommy Genesis, how dare you mock our culture? Don't have f****** shame doing this to someone's god. Do you even have any idea what Maa Kali represents? You disgusting woman. Your Western people's mind is wasted...Delete this video and apologize", wrote the third user. For the unversed, the song True Blue is part of her upcoming album Genesis. For the unversed, the song True Blue is the part of her upcoming album Genesis. The song has been directed by Parris Goebel and produced by Ruchir Mohan for 1916 Enterprises.

Who is Genesis Yasmine Mohanraj?

Genesis Yasmine Mohanraj is described as the internet's most rebellious underground rap queen. Although she was born in Vancouver, Canada, she is of Tamil and Swedish descent. She graduated from the Emily Carr University of Art and Design, where she studied film and sculpture.

Her music showcases experimental style and sexual verses. Her debut album Tommy Genesis was released in November 2016. Her second album Goldilocks X was released in September 2021. Genesis has always described herself as a fetish rapper. She is an advocate against girl-on-girl cyberbullying.