World War 3 on screen: 8 movies that feel too real right now

Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jun 22, 2025, 16:36 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 16:36 IST

While World War III remains (thankfully) a hypothetical scenario, filmmakers have never shied away from exploring what might happen. From political tension to nuclear annihilation, these movies explored worst-case scenarios that now feel eerily relevant.
 

1 / 9
(Photograph:X)

While World War III remains (thankfully) a hypothetical scenario, filmmakers have never shied away from exploring what might happen if the world plunged into another global conflict. From political tension to nuclear annihilation, these movies explored worst-case scenarios that now feel eerily relevant.

Dr. Strangelove
2 / 9
(Photograph:X)

Dr. Strangelove

Stanley Kubrick’s darkly hilarious satire about nuclear war remains one of the most iconic depictions of how easily global destruction can unfold due to human error and ego.

WarGames
3 / 9
(Photograph:X)

WarGames

A teenage hacker accidentally accesses a U.S. military supercomputer programmed to simulate nuclear war. What starts as a game quickly spirals into a real-world crisis.

Fail Safe
4 / 9
(Photograph:X)

Fail Safe

A serious and suspenseful Cold War thriller where a mechanical failure mistakenly sends U.S. bombers to nuke Moscow. The movie is tense and realistic.

Crimson Tide
5 / 9
(Photograph:X)

Crimson Tide

Set on a U.S. nuclear submarine during a political standoff with Russia, this thriller explores a mutiny triggered by conflicting orders to launch nuclear missiles.

The Sum of All Fears
6 / 9
(Photograph:X)

The Sum of All Fears

Ben Affleck plays Jack Ryan in this political thriller where a nuclear bomb detonated by terrorists threatens to ignite WWIII between the U.S. and Russia.

Deterrence
7 / 9
(Photograph:X)

Deterrence

A U.S. President trapped in a snowstorm faces a nuclear standoff with Iraq and must decide whether to launch a pre-emptive strike.

Children of Men
8 / 9
(Photograph:X)

Children of Men

While not strictly WWIII, its depiction of global collapse, mass migration, and militarised governments paints a haunting vision of post-apocalyptic unrest that feels very real.

On the Beach
9 / 9
(Photograph:X)

On the Beach

After nuclear war wipes out most of the world, the last survivors in Australia await the radioactive fallout. A slow, emotional take on the end of humanity.

7

7

8

7

5

