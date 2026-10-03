/After 24 years, is Jimmy Kimmel saying goodbye to late-night TV? Disney boss reacts

What is Jimmy Kimmel Live's future at ABC? This is the question many are asking after a top Disney executive's cryptic answer left everyone in a state of confusion.

The late-night funnyman's future at the network hangs in uncertainty as the longtime host's contract approaches expiration. The executive addressed the future of Kimmel's show after Page Six reported in May that the comedian would step back from the show after his contract expires in May 2027. However, ABC denied the claims, calling them "purely speculative."

What has Disney President Dana Walden said about Jimmy Kimmel’s future on ABC?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Disney president and chief creative officer Dana Walden talked about Kimmel's show during her appearance on Bloomberg's Screentime when she was asked whether Kimmel will be hosting his late-night show "a year from now." Her answer would definitely make many believe that things are not on a smooth path.

“I’m not going to make that announcement here with you today,” she said. “It’s a very challenging daypart, late-night,” Walden said during her appearance.

“That’s not to say that Jimmy is not doing a phenomenal job, and his ratings are up, but they’re up relative to a smaller audience that’s watching late night on broadcast television.”

The shift is something the audience may witness in the coming months, and this is what Walden hinted at as she mentioned the YouTube channel, but for her that's not a lucrative opportunity. Amid all this, it has also been reported that the network is focusing on budget cuts to keep the show on-air.

She continued, “Obviously, there’s a YouTube channel. Millions of people are watching, on demand, parts of that show. That is not a lucrative opportunity for a very premium talk show, so we’re trying to make sense of the business while also honoring a deep partnership. I love Jimmy. We have a great friendship. He’s close to a number of the people at Disney, and again, we’re trying to work through it and make sense of both. What does Jimmy want? What’s the right thing to do, and what’s the right thing for our business?”

Walden talked about the growing challenges faced by the late-night ecosystem. But at the same time, Kimmel's monologues and segments from the show are garnering millions of views across social media, including YouTube.

Kimmel signed a one-year extension in December 2025 that keeps him as the host in the 2026-27 season. As per reports, he makes about $16 million a year.