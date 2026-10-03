/Rohit Roy faces personal attacks from younger actors over ‘dustbin medium’ remark

In September this year, actor Rohit Roy sparked controversy after calling the television industry a “dustbin medium”. Nearly a month later, addressing the backlash, the actor revealed that several younger actors who misunderstood the context of his remarks are hurling personal attacks and threats at him.

Rohit Roy on receiving personal attacks from younger actors

In a recent interview with ANI, Rohit Roy highlighted his previous remark in which he called the TV industry a "dustbin medium". Defending his statement and clarifying its context, Roy said that his comments were about the content produced on Indian television and were not directed at any individual.

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Recalling his career as a TV actor, he said, "What really foxes me is that without seeing the entire interview, just by looking at the clickbait headline, a few of these younger actors have reacted and gotten personal with me. When I say dustbin medium, what it basically means is that we make anything and put it on TV and say that people will watch it. Whoever is creative, whoever wants betterment of television, we tell you that the content today we are churning out is not up to the mark. Why am I watching OTT right now? Because I'm getting some great stuff.”

The actor added that people should have understood the context of his remarks. He also revealed that he personally reached out to one of his critics on Instagram after facing backlash. He continued, "I didn't talk about any actor, director, or producer. So imagine those 3-4 people who commented on TV. They didn't work as hard as I did on TV. But anyway, to put the whole controversy to rest. I've always had the best interests of television at heart. And I have fought for television for the last 30 years.”

What did Rohit Roy say?

Last month, while speaking on the Kindle Cast YouTube channel, Rohit Roy had said that the television industry has changed over the years and pointed out that many television serials now seem to follow the same formula, with similar concepts and storylines being repeated. Roy said, “This question has been asked of me several times, and I sometimes feel that I shouldn’t come across as ungrateful. But television is a dustbin medium.”

He also said, “You watch it today, and it’s like yesterday’s newspaper. Tomorrow, you will forget about it. So, in India, unfortunately, with the amount of content being created, and the same kind of content being created, there’s hardly any creativity.”

About Rohit Roy

Rohit Bose Roy is a well-known Indian actor, director, and television host known for his work in Hindi television and Bollywood cinema. He is the younger brother of Ronit Roy. He got his breakthrough in the iconic Doordarshan daily soap Swabhimaan, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, and later appeared in several shows, including Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand, Kusum, Bhabhi, and Viraasat.