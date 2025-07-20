/Actor Josh Lucas and Brianna Ruffalo say 'I Do' inside the Vatican

Actor Josh Lucas has tied the knot with Brianna Ruffalo inside the Vatican. Lucas took to Instagram and shared three photos confirming the news. Ruffalo wore a white laced dress with a veil, and the actor wore a classic black suit. Lucas is best known for his roles in Ford v Ferrari, Sweet Home Alabama, and Yellowstone. Brianna Ruffalo is a meteorologist and reporter for ABC7 Los Angeles. The couple met in 2022 and announced their engagement in March 2024.

Josh Lucas thanks wedding team on Instagram

In his Instagram post, Lucas wrote, "A huge thank you to deeply talented @caterinaerrani_photography & to @weddings_italy @paolo_nassi @JinaneKafrouny @sena_wedding_world who helped make the dream of wedding in the #vatican come true. Many many people to thank for this to come."

Talking to Instagram Brianna wrote "Mr. and Mrs. Incredibly blessed to receive this sacrament together inside the heart of the Catholic Church and holy city."

A look back at Josh Lucas’ career

Josh Lucas began his acting career in 1990 with guest roles in shows like True Colours and Life Goes On. His first movie role was the 1993 survival thriller Alive. The actor's first breakout role was in the 2000 film American Psycho. He would follow this up with films like Session 9, Wonderland, and Glory Road.

Josh Lucas's upcoming projects

The actor is currently playing a major role in the Apple TV+ series Palm Royale. The series is a period drama set in 1969 Florida and stars Kristen Wiig, Ricky Martin, and Laura Dern in the lead. He will also be appearing in two upcoming movies. The first is the period drama By Any Means, which stars Mark Wahlberg, and the second is the coming-of-age comedy film The Marshmallow Experiment.

Lucas had previously been married to writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez from 2012 to 2014. They have one son named Noah.