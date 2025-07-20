/Pop sensation Charli XCX marries George Daniel from The 1975

Pop sensation Charli XCX has officially tied the knot with George Daniel. The couple, who announced their engagement in 2023, were married in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family at Hackney Town Hall in London. George is best known as the drummer of the band The 1975. Speculation began when the couple were spotted outside the venue, with Charli wearing a white Vivienne Westwood mini dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves and her signature ultra-black sunglasses, while George looked dapper in a tailored suit and tie. Charli later confirmed the news via social media.

Social media tease before the big reveal

Ahead of the ceremony, the singer shared a video on social media with the caption, “when george isn't crying when he sees me walking down the aisle.”

Love, music and a Grammy-winning album

The couple first met at the 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards and began dating two years later. Their first musical collaboration was on Charli’s song Spinning, and most recently on her hit album Brat, where Daniel co-produced and co-wrote two tracks. The album earned Charli her first Grammy wins for Best Dance Pop Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Album.

Charli XCX released her debut album True Romance in 2013, but rose to mainstream fame after featuring on Iggy Azalea’s hit single Fancy. She followed it up with Boom Clap, her first solo US top-ten hit. Brat marks her sixth studio album.

‘We just want to be together forever’

In a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Charli opened up about their relationship and wedding plans, saying, "We’re kinda, like, planning it slowly. We’re both very chill, and we want to just have a party, it’s our vibe." She added, "Neither of us are particularly formal about marriage, I guess, or care about the formalities of the ceremony or whatever. We just want to be together forever and have a party with our friends."