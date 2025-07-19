/Vijay Sethupathi marriage story: He met his wife for the first time on their engagement day!

Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most loved stars in South Indian cinema. Known for his work in Tamil films, Sethupathi has carved a niche for himself with his prolific performances across various genres. Despite his fame, the actor leads a low-key life, staying away from media glare and keeping his family out of the limelight. Beyond his illustrious acting career, Sethupathi is a happily married man with his wife Jessy and their two children. While the world is well aware of Sethupathi’s on-screen brilliance, few know about his beautiful love story, including the surprising fact that he met his wife for the first time on their engagement day.

Vijay Sethupathi and Jessy’s love story

Before becoming a popular film star, Vijay worked several odd jobs, from cashier to salesman, before eventually moving to Dubai. It was there that he met his wife, Jessy, through social media.

Jessy, who has Malayali roots, was from Chennai and was in Debai when both of them started talking. They soon began chatting and quickly became each other's confidants

“We became friends even before we saw each other. Jessy too was in Dubai when I was working there. It was through online chatting we became close,” the Super Deluxe star said, as per the reports.

However, it was not easy for either of them when it came to their families. Reportedly, their families were initially unhappy with their relationship. But eventually, they agreed to their marriage, and did you know it was only on their engagement day that Vijay and Jessy met each other in person for the first time? The couple got married in 2003.

The couple had been married for more than two decades, and are happily married with two children, Surya Sethupati and Shreeja Sethupati.

The actor has always given his wife credit for his success.



In an interview with Onmanorama, the actor said, "I don't think I would have made it this far in the films had she not supported and encouraged me." Many of you might not be aware that Sethupathi was just 23 when he married.