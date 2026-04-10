/'This is all I’ve ever wanted': The Pitt star Noah Wyle gets emotional as he receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Pitt star Noah Wyle’s hard work is paying off. The actor has received a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame, a dream that everyone working in the world of cinema aspires to achieve.

For the big day, Wyle, who often keeps his private life quite private, was supported by his wife, Sara, and his three children.

Noah Wyle gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Wearing a blue suit with a white shirt, Noah stepped out on a sunny day with his family, who were equally thrilled to see him receive the honour.

Wyle and his wife Sara, posed together. Their daughter, Frances, 10, was in attendance. His other children, Owen Strausser Wyle and Auden Wyle, from his previous marriage to Tracy Warbin, also posed with their father on the stage. Apart from them, his father and mother, Stephen Wyle and Marjorie Speer was also in attendance to watch their kid honour.

Wyle, who looked dashing in his signature beard, also got emotional as he accepted his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame over his diverse career spanning over decades.

“I have history up and down this street like nowhere else on earth. Today, becoming a part of that history is a true childhood dream come true. This is all I’ve ever wanted to do and all I’ve ever wanted to be,” the actor said.

During the ceremony, Noah also thanked his family, “To my wife Sara and my three amazing children, Owen, Aud, and Francis, you are my north, south, east, west. You are the reason I get up. You’re my motivation to try harder. You’re the source of my creativity. I thank you for your inspiration and for giving my life meaning and definition.”

In another video shared on the Instagram handle of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the actor is seen excited and overwhelmed as the star with his name on the acclaimed place was unveiled.

A look at Noah Wyle's career



Wyle has been around in the world of acting for decades. But his time has arrived now, when his talent is finally getting recognised. In the late 1990s, Wyle became the heartthrob Dr John Carter in the iconic medical drama ER, co-starring George Clooney, Anthony Edwards, and Julianna Margulies.