Watch: 'Namaste India' says Chris Hemsworth in 'Extraction' trailer release date video

Chris Hemsworth took to a video to share a special message for his Indian fans as he announced the trailer release date of hs upcoming project titled ‘Extraction’.

Chris can be heard saying, “Namaste India. Chris Hemsworth here, coming to you all the way from Australia. As you may have heard, I was incredibly excited to come to India and to celebrate this movie where it was filmed. My time in your country during production was unforgettable and I was so looking forward to returning.”

He continued, “But you know what’s happening in the world at the moment. I, like you, am staying home. I know things are not easy right now for everyone, so I wanted to share something I hope you all will enjoy.”

Chris Hemsworth was in India to shoot portions of the Netflix film. He mentioned that he had a great time collaborating with Indian actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hooda and Manoj Bajpayee. Check out Randeep Hooda's first look from debut Netflix film.

The Netflix film is directed by Sam Hargrave and is produced by ‘Avengers: Endgame’ duo brothers, Joe and Anthony Russo.

In the movie, Chris Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake, a black market mercenary in the movie, who takes on a dangerous mission to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned worldwide crime lord.

‘Extraction’ was shot in Ahmedabad and Mumbai, and is slated for release on April 24.

