Extraction: Randeep Hooda's first look from debut Netflix film with Chris Hemsworth revealed!

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Mar 03, 2020, 01.48 PM(IST)

Randeep Hooda in 'Extraction' Photograph:( Twitter )

This film will mark Randeep Hooda's Hollywood debut as he shares the screen with Chris Hemsworth for the first time. 

Randeep Hooda is back and how! After a long break from films, the Bollywood actor will be seen in his first Hollywood film with ‘Avengers’ actor Chris Hemsworth who is famous for his role as Thor. 

Starring in Netflix film ‘Extraction’, we got to see a glimpse of Randeep Hooda’s first look from the film as he sports long hair and is dressed in black military gear with a machine gun in his hand. 

Talking about the film earlier, Randeep Hooda said,  “I get to do a lot of action in the movie. I might be the first Indian male actor to do such an action-packed role in a Hollywood film. It was a great experience working with Hemsworth, Russo brothers and the director, Sam Hargrave.” 

He added, “It (Randeep’s character) is described as a wrecking ball in the script. He’s had a run as military personnel and is now working for Ovi’s father. For the action shots, we rehearsed twice a day for 10 days, since many of my roles so far have been more dramatic. I must say, I’ve never had a director on a wire, hanging next to me, giving me instructions.”

The film ‘Extraction’ is written by Joe Russo of the directing duo Russo Brothers. The film is directed by Sam Hargrave. The film will mark the directorial debut of Sam Hargrave, a stunt coordinator who also acts as the stunt double for 'Captain America' actor Chris Evans.  

The film was initially titled ‘Dhaka’ and the stars shot for major portions of the film in India. 

Netflix’s ‘Extraction’ is scheduled to release on April 24, 2020.

