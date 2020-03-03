Extraction: Randeep Hooda's first look from debut Netflix film with Chris Hemsworth revealed!

Randeep Hooda is back and how! After a long break from films, the Bollywood actor will be seen in his first Hollywood film with ‘Avengers’ actor Chris Hemsworth who is famous for his role as Thor.

Starring in Netflix film ‘Extraction’, we got to see a glimpse of Randeep Hooda’s first look from the film as he sports long hair and is dressed in black military gear with a machine gun in his hand.

Talking about the film earlier, Randeep Hooda said, “I get to do a lot of action in the movie. I might be the first Indian male actor to do such an action-packed role in a Hollywood film. It was a great experience working with Hemsworth, Russo brothers and the director, Sam Hargrave.”

What you need to know about EXTRACTION: It stars Chris Hemsworth.



Oh you need more? OK, fine.



-Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake, a black market mercenary.



-It's the feature directing debut of ATOMIC BLONDE stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave.



-It arrives on Netflix 4/24 pic.twitter.com/Jy8ivGhd90 — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) February 18, 2020 ×

From the sets of Russo brothers’ #Dhaka Chris Hemsworth, director Sam Hargrave and @RandeepHooda.

This looks fantastic!!



Joe and Anthony Russo have also written the film. pic.twitter.com/iVsUaColzF — Syed Ahmad Afzāl (अफ़्ज़ाल) (@afzalistan) November 7, 2018 ×

He added, “It (Randeep’s character) is described as a wrecking ball in the script. He’s had a run as military personnel and is now working for Ovi’s father. For the action shots, we rehearsed twice a day for 10 days, since many of my roles so far have been more dramatic. I must say, I’ve never had a director on a wire, hanging next to me, giving me instructions.”

The film ‘Extraction’ is written by Joe Russo of the directing duo Russo Brothers. The film is directed by Sam Hargrave. The film will mark the directorial debut of Sam Hargrave, a stunt coordinator who also acts as the stunt double for 'Captain America' actor Chris Evans.

The film was initially titled ‘Dhaka’ and the stars shot for major portions of the film in India.

Week one down here in India. By far some of the most intense action sequences I’ve been apart of and the heat certainly adds an edge to it but damn we’re getting good stuff!! gonna be unreal. The first shot is of our director, the insanely talented Sam Hargrave 👍👍🤙🤙 #Netflix pic.twitter.com/Ws04AwrID1 — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) November 7, 2018 ×

Netflix’s ‘Extraction’ is scheduled to release on April 24, 2020.