Top 5 Hollywood news today: Idris Elba scared of asthma while fighting COVID-19

Almost every industry has come to a standstill thanks to coronavirus scare.

Here's our top picks of Hollywood news stories of the day:

Idris Elba is worried that his asthma will cause coronavirus complications

Idris Elba has said expressed concerns about his health condition in a new Twitter chat. On Monday, the actor revealed he had tested positive for coronavirus. On Tuesday, he had a live interaction on Twitter with fans where he revealed that he asthmatic and hence poses a higher risk in battling this disease.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/idris-elba-is-worried-that-his-asthma-will-cause-coronavirus-complications-287274

Gal Gadot brings together Mark Ruffalo, Natalie Portman and others to sing John Lenon's 'Imagine'

'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot along with some of her famous friends recreated John Lenon's classic 'Imagine' on Instagram for millions of their fans across the world.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-news-gal-gadot-brings-together-mark-ruffalo-natalie-portman-and-others-to-sing-john-lenons-imagine-287368

Sony to release 'Bloodshot' digitally early

Worldwide movie theatres are either closed or are experiencing massive losses thanks to coronavirus that has people practice social distancing. Vin Diesel starrer ‘Bloodhsot’ that released last Friday has suffered in its box office collections because of the pandemic. Now, Sony has decided to release the film on digital space earlier than it was scheduled for.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-news-sony-to-release-bloodshot-digitally-early-287352

'GOT' star Indira Varma tests positive for coronavirus, calls off stage show with Emilia Clarke

British-Indian actor Indira Varma has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. The actress who played Ellaria Sand in 'Game Of Thrones' shared a post on Instagram confirming that she had been contracted by COVID-19.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/got-star-indira-varma-tests-positive-for-coronavirus-calls-off-stage-show-with-emilia-clarke-287303

'Friends' reunion episode gets delayed indefinitely amid coronavirus scare

The much anticipated non-scripted 'Friends' reunion has been delayed amid coronavirus scare. The actors of the hit TV show had confirmed the highly talked about the reunion on their personal social media handles just a month back. But owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the filming of the reunion has been pushed back for an indefinite period.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/hollywood-news-friends-reunion-episode-gets-delayed-indefinitely-amid-coronavirus-scare-287287