'GOT' star Indira Varma tests positive for coronavirus, calls off stage show with Emilia Clarke

British-Indian actor Indira Varma has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. The actress who played Ellaria Sand in 'Game Of Thrones' shared a post on Instagram confirming that she had been contracted by COVID-19.



Indira was rehearsing for a play with the fellow co-stars of 'GOT' star Emilia Clarke. The shows now stand cancelled. Sharing a selfie with the cast of the play, Varma wrote, " So sad our and so many other shows around the world have gone dark affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. We hope to be back soon and urge you all (and the govt) to support us when we do. Phoenix/ Seagull rising from the ashes. I’m in bed with it and it’s not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people," the actress wrote.

A month back, in February, the actress had announced her new play 'The Seagull' on Instagram while sharing a photo with the cast. The play was to be staged from mid-March which now stands canceled.



It is not yet known if other cast members including actress Emilia Clarke, have been tested for the virus yet considering they were in close proximity to Varma while rehearsing for the play.

A noted theatre and film actress, Varma has also appeared in Mira Nair's 'Kamasutra' and Gurinder Chaddha's 'Bride and Prejudice'.



Just a few days back, Varma's 'GOT' co-star Kristofer Hivju also took to Instagram to confirm that he had tested positive for coronavirus. The two actors join an alarmingly growing list of entertainment celebrities like Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Olga Kurylenko to have contracted the disease.