'Friends' reunion episode gets delayed indefinitely amid coronavirus scare

The much anticipated non-scripted 'Friends' reunion has been delayed amid coronavirus scare. The actors of the hit TV show had confirmed the highly talked about the reunion on their personal social media handles just a month back. But owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the filming of the reunion has been pushed back for an indefinite period.



According to reports, the cast was scheduled to shoot the special episode next week in the famous Stage 24 of the Warner Bros Studio in Burbank. Given the current scenario, filming of the special episode is unlikely to take place anytime soon and the HBO Max, - the online platform which was to air the special episode- has not yet determined a date for filming.



The authorities have banned gatherings of 50 people and TV shows sets usually have over 100 people at any given time- which is why perhaps the filming of reunion episode has been pushed back.



The unscripted reunion special will feature stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, as well as series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman.



Media reports have stated that negotiated together, will earn somewhere between $2.5 million and $3 million for the special.



The cast famously renegotiated their salaries together during the show's original run to earn a then-historic $1 million per episode of the comedy. They were at that time the highest-paid TV stars.



The buzz around the reunion episode started soon after Jennifer Aniston made her debut on Instagram. Her first post on the social media platform was with her five co-stars from 'Freinds' and had fans rejoicing at the possibility of a reunion.