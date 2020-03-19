Sony to release 'Bloodshot' digitally early

Worldwide movie theatres are either closed or are experiencing massive losses thanks to coronavirus that has people practice social distancing.

Vin Diesel starrer ‘Bloodhsot’ that released last Friday has suffered in its box office collections because of the pandemic. Now, Sony has decided to release the film on digital space earlier than it was scheduled for.

The film will now be available from Sony's Columbia Pictures from Tuesday. In a statement, Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman said, "Sony Pictures is firmly committed to theatrical exhibition and we support windowing. This is a unique and exceedingly rare circumstance where theaters have been required to close nationwide for the greater good and Bloodshot is abruptly unavailable in any medium. Audiences will now have the chance to own Bloodshot right away and see it at home, where we are all spending more time. We are confident that — like other businesses hit hard by the virus — movie theaters will bounce back strongly, and we will be there to support them."

‘Bloodshot’ is based on the Valiant Entertainment comic book and centers on a soldier (Diesel) who is manipulated into carrying out a series of assassinations and who is powered by nanotechnology in his bloodstream.