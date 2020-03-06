Top 5 Hollywood news today: Coronavirus looms as Versace postpones show, Jame Bond film suffers losses

As the world battles with coronavirus and takes precautions, the Hollywood industry suffers major losses because of cancellations of shows and film release.

Read our top 5 stories:

'No Time To Die' deferred release to cost a huge amount for its makers

MGM, the studio behind James Bond franchise and the latest film 'No Time To Die' is likely to lose around $30 million to $50 million over the decision to delay the film’s release.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/no-time-to-die-deferred-release-to-cost-a-huge-amount-for-its-makers-284620

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom postpone their Japan wedding due to coronavirus concerns

Singer Katy Perry has postponed her summer marriage with fiancee Orlando Bloom which was scheduled to take place in Japan.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/katy-perry-and-orlando-bloom-postpone-their-japan-wedding-due-to-coronavirus-concerns-284718

Harvey Weinstein being moved to Rikers Island jail from hospital

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted of rape and sexual assault last week, was transferred to New York`s Rikers Island jail complex from Bellevue Hospital on Thursday after undergoing a procedure to clear a heart blockage.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/harvey-weinstein-being-moved-to-rikers-island-jail-from-hospital-284629

Ben Affleck finds his way back by baring his soul about alcoholism

Ben Affleck`s new movie 'The Way Back' finds the actor playing a role he knows only too well - an alcoholic who goes through family strife and divorce before finding renewed hope in life.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/ben-affleck-finds-his-way-back-by-baring-his-soul-about-alcoholism-284623

Versace postpones fashion show in United States because of coronavirus

Italian brand Versace said on Thursday it was postponing a fashion show scheduled for mid-May in the United States because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Read more: https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/lifestyle-versace-postpones-fashion-show-in-united-states-because-of-coronavirus-284606