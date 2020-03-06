'No Time To Die' deferred release to cost a huge amount for its makers 

MGM, the studio behind James Bond franchise and the latest film 'No Time To Die' is likely to lose around $30 million to $50 million over the decision to delay the film’s release.



The 25th James Bond film 'No Time To Die' was earlier scheduled to release worldwide in April but owing to the coronavirus outbreak, its release has been pushed back to November.



According to a report on The Hollywood Reporter, the postponement will lead to MGM losing a big amount of money. Interestingly, the studio would have lost more money had they released the film in April. Trade pundits feel that the movie would have lost 30 perecnt of the box office grss earning had the film released in April.



Experts have predicted that the film earns gross $1 billion worldwide, which means the movie would have lost around $300 million by hitting theatres on the original date.



The marketing campaigns reportedly cost more for the studio and commercial slots were costly due to the holiday season.



Experts state that Coronavirus outbreak may get controlled with the advent of summers but may come back in the fall when the weather cools down again- which is when the film is set to release. If that happens that MGM may face a similar situation.



'No Time to Die' will be Daniel Craig‘s final outing as James Bond and it’s one of the most anticipated movies of the year.