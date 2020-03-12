'Screaming. Livid. Called me a c***', reveals Kate Beckinsale as Harvey Weinstein gets 23 years prison

Hours after the much-expected sentence came through in Harvey Weinstein’s case, British actress Kate Beckinsale opened up on the horrors she faced when she worked with the now-disgraced Hollywood producer.

Given 23 years in prison time, Harvey Weinstein has been convicted on all accounts of the cases. Soon after the sentence came through, Kate shared an Instagram post detailing how she feels relieved as she too had a horrific tale attached with the movie producer. Also read: Harvey Weinstein experiences 'chest pains' post sentencing, sent to hospital

Kate who worked with Harvey Weinstein in the hit romantic comedy film ‘Serendipity’ that came out in 2001, said Harvey called her a “cunt” and a “lesbian” because she wore a pantsuit to the premiere of that film instead of a tight-fitted dress that he expected her to wear for the red carpet event.

In her post, Kate Beckinsale wrote said it was a “huge relief” that he was now headed to prison. She shared photos of self and Harvey from the premiere and wrote, “These photos were taken at the premiere of Serendipity on October 5,2001. We all refused to go because holding a premiere mere weeks after 9/11 with the city still smoking felt like the most insensitive, tone deaf,disrespectful idea possible .But Harvey insisted.”

She continued, “ We flew into New York and somehow got through it. The next morning Harvey called me and asked if I would like to bring my less than two year old daughter to his house for a playdate with his similar aged daughter I said ok. I turned up and he immediately called for his nanny to take the babies to another room to play. I went to go with them and he said “No, you wait here .” The minute the door closed he started screaming “you stupid fucking CUNT, you CUNT you ruined my premiere .” I had no idea what he was talking about and started to shake. He said,”If I am throwing a red carpet you get in a tight dress, you shake your ass you shake your tits you do not go down it looking like a fucking lesbian you stupid fucking cunt .” The shock made me burst into tears.”

In her response, she told him, “I tried to say “Harvey,the city is on fire, people are still looking for their relatives none of us even felt the premiere was appropriate much less coming out dressed like it’s a bachelor party .” He said,”I don’t care -it’s my fucking premiere and if I want pussy on the red carpet that’s what I get”.Screaming. Livid. I managed to get myself and my child out of there and yes that was one of many experiences I had that there was no recourse for,and falls under no felony.But I WAS punished for it, and for other instances where I said no to him for years,insidiously and seeming irreversibly.”

On him being sentenced to 23 years in prison, she wrote, “ Hearing that he has gone to prison for 23 years is a huge relief to me on behalf of all the women he sexually assaulted or raped, and I hope will be a deterrent to that sort of behavior in this and any other industry. Having said that,the crimes that are not crimes,the inhumane bullying and sick covert abuse for which there is STILL no recourse no matter who you tell(and I did tell),these too need to go.I hope and pray that we as an industry can start to actually outlaw all abuses of power and expose them and eliminate them, for all genders,forever.And Rose,brava ❤”