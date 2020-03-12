Harvey Weinstein Timeline: Downfall of Hollywood producer from #MeToo to 23 years jail term

The Hollywood public figure associated with the #MeToo movement, Harvey Weinstein has finally been punished. The media mogul who was accused of raping and assaulting more than 80 actresses, has now been sentenced to 23 years in prison. Here is a timeline of how it all started.
A historic win for women of the world as disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison on March 11, 2020 . Convicted for rape and sexual assault against two women, Harvey’s sentencing sent a wave of cheer among all the women who came out against him.
(Photograph:Reuters)
On October. 5, 2017, the New York Times reported Harvey Weinstein settled the case with eight women who accused him of unwanted physical contact and sexual harassment over three decades. Weinstein in a statement apologised for causing pain to colleagues and said he was taking a leave of absence and entering therapy and a few days later the news agency come up with more 13 women who said filmmaker sexually harassed or assaulted them, including three who said he raped them.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Actress Alyssa Milano fueled the expansion of the #MeToo movement, founded by Tarana Burke, by writing on Twitter: "If you've ever been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'MeToo' as a reply to this tweet." In the following weeks, #MeToo would be used by millions of women.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Nearly 80 actresses accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, including actresses like Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie Rose McGowan and others.
Former actress Rose McGowan was one of the most vocal accusers of Harvey Weinstein. She accused Weinstein of raping her by performing oral sex in a hotel at the Sundance Film Festival in 1997 when she was 23.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree on February 24.
Justice James Burke handed the sentence to Weinstein after prosecutor Joan Illuzzi asked the judge to impose 25 years or near 25 years in prison for his conviction on a charge of criminal sexual act in the first degree involving Haleyi and to impose a consecutive sentence for the third-degree rape conviction.
(Photograph:Reuters)
As soon after the sentence was pronounced, Harvey Weinstein started experiencing “chest pains” and was immediately sent to hospital. This was happened last month too when he was being taken to Rikers jail after being found guilty of the crimes, he started experiencing heart palpitations and high blood pressure.
(Photograph:Reuters)