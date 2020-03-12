Harvey Weinstein Timeline: Downfall of Hollywood producer from #MeToo to 23 years jail term

Found guilty

Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree on February 24.

Justice James Burke handed the sentence to Weinstein after prosecutor Joan Illuzzi asked the judge to impose 25 years or near 25 years in prison for his conviction on a charge of criminal sexual act in the first degree involving Haleyi and to impose a consecutive sentence for the third-degree rape conviction.

(Photograph:Reuters)