Jennifer Lopez's 11-year-old daughter makes her debut at Super Bowl half time

Chip off the old block! Jennifer Lopez's 11-year-old daughter Emme Maribel Muniz just stole the limelight from her famous mother as she performed at the Super Bowl halftime. The 11 year -old rendition 'Lets Get Loud' had Shakira backing her at the drums while mum JLo also sang along.



Emme's performance was kept as a secret till the last moment and she appeared on stage with a chorus of kids, singing JLo's early hits- that had catapulted to fame nearly three decades back.



On Sunday night, life came to a full circle as Lopez passed on the hit song to her daughter for her national debut.



Lopez also sang Bruce Springsteen’s 'Born in the USA' with her daughter while draped in a Puerto Rican flag made of a feather boa.

The best part of this halftime show is J.Lo singing with her daughter Emme and Shakira ❤️ #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/epe0c2PJvW — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) February 3, 2020 ×

Shakira, 43, and Lopez were also joined on the halftime stage by reggaeton superstars J Balvin and Bad Bunny at the 2020 Super Bowl at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Florida.





Emme and her twin brother Maximilian David Muñiz are Jennifer Lopez's children from her previous marriage to Latino singer Marc Anthony. As Emme took to stage, proud father too shared an image on Twitter to declare how proud he was of her.



" Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my heart and I am forever yours," Anthony tweeted.

Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my ❤ and I am forever yours. pic.twitter.com/GLhmZOneBv — Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) February 3, 2020 ×

The performance also served as a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, with a cross on the field lit up in the Los Angeles Lakers’ colours, purple and gold.