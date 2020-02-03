Super Bowl 2020: Jennifer Lopez and daughter Emme set the stage on fire

The 2020 Super Bowl halftime performances are always the highlight of the game. This year though, as pop divas Jennifer Lopez and Shakira took to stage- the spotlight was not on them but on 11-year-old Emme Maribel Muniz, JLo's daughter who made her debut on stage and performed to her mother's hit songs.
The performance also made a subtle nod to the current political climate in the United States. One sequence in the show featured children in illuminated pods that looked like cages. It was an apparent reference to US immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump that put mostly Latin American boys and girls in holding cells, a practice that caused a public outcry.
(Photograph:AFP)