Super Bowl 2020: Jennifer Lopez and daughter Emme set the stage on fire

The 2020 Super Bowl halftime performances are always the highlight of the game. This year though, as pop divas Jennifer Lopez and Shakira took to stage- the spotlight was not on them but on 11-year-old Emme Maribel Muniz, JLo's daughter who made her debut on stage and performed to her mother's hit songs. 

 

 

Jennifer Lopez daughter

Jennifer Lopez's 11-year-old daughter appeared as surprise guest perfromer during the halftime of Super Bowl in Miami on Sunday evening. Emme performed one of her mom's song 'Let's Get Loud'- which in fact was one of JLo's earliest hits. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Born in the USA

Jennifer Lopez joined the stage draped in a massive Puerto Rican flag to sing alongside her daughter Emme as they both together sung the remix of 'Born in the USA' and 'Let's Get Loud'. 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Mother-daughter duo

Emme and her twin brother Maximilian David Muñiz are Jennifer Lopez's children from her previous marriage to Latino singer Marc Anthony. As Emme took to stage, proud father too shared an image on Twitter to declare how proud he was of her. 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira brought Latina star power to Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show, delivering a medley of pop hits and hip-shaking choreography on one of the world's glitziest stages.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez made a dramatic entrance in black leather and studs on a stage set resembling the top of the Empire State Building. 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Political climate at Super Bowl

The performance also made a subtle nod to the current political climate in the United States. One sequence in the show featured children in illuminated pods that looked like cages. It was an apparent reference to US immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump that put mostly Latin American boys and girls in holding cells, a practice that caused a public outcry.

(Photograph:AFP)

Shakira

Shakira kick-started the show with performances on her hit tracks including 'She Wolf', 'Whenever, Wherever'. She was dressed in a sequined, ruby-red outfit with matching boots.

(Photograph:Reuters)

