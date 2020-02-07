'Friends' star Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing is finally on Instagram!

'Friends' star Matthew Perry has officially joined Instagram and we couldn't be happier.



Just months apart from co-star Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green, joining the photo-sharing app, Matthew made it official. He chose a photo of him lying down on a couch with his arm around a yellow smiley balloon as his profile picture.

Meanwhile, his co-star and good friend Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram and brought it to a standstill when she created a Guinness world record for the fastest time to reach one million followers in just five hours and sixty minutes. She currently has 1.5 million followers and counting.

Matthew's other 'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow aka Pheobe on the show, shared a post making the announcement as she wrote, "Finally!!! Yay!! Can`t believe my eyes Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friendsforlife"

See the post here:

Just after joining Instagram Matthew Perry followed 20 users, including 'Friends' co-stars Aniston, Kudrow, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer. He also followed Hollywood stars Reese Witherspoon, Hank Azaria, Kate Hudson, Justin Roiland, and Robert Downey Jr.



While he hasn't uploaded any picture as of yet, his Instagram bio reads: "What is this, my Instagram account?"

He gained over 194,000 followers in just a matter of minutes.