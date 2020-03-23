Former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko is now 'fully recovered' from coronavirus

Good news as former James Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, 40, reveals that “she has completely recovered” from coronavirus.

The actress made the important announcement on Instagram.

She also gave a breakdown of her health update, detailing what she did during the time that she got treated. She shared a snap with her four-year-old son Alexander Max Horatio while wearing a mask.

Olga revealed to her fans that she is using this time to “reflect” and spend quality time with her son. She captioned the post: “Happy Mother’s Day! #mothersday P.S. I have completely recovered.”

She went on: “To recapitulate: For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache. The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired. By the end of the second week I felt totally fine. Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings but then it completely goes away for the day!

“I’m fine! And now I’m just enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend my time with my son.”

In a previous post, Olga tried to bust myths around coronavirus. She had then written, “I was told to take paracetamol in case my fever was too high and if I was in too much pain. However, I do take vitamins and supplements. Olga went on to reveal she is taking pantothenic acid (B5), vitamin E, vitamin C, curcumin (turmeric) and zinc to help her immune system, although she stressed: 'Please note that these vitamins do NOT cure coronavirus.”

Olga had been suffering with high fever when she got herself tested for coronavirus. She had also written that hospitals have only been taking patients “who are struggling with life”.

