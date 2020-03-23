After Idris Elba, his wife Sabrina tests positive for COVID-19

After a shocking discovery recently that Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba tested positive for coronavirus, now in the news, his wife has also been tested positive.

Speaking on why she did not practice social distancing from her husband, Sabrina said that she wanted to be with him and it was her instinct as a wife to take care of him. She added that she was not surprised about her diagnosis since Idris was potentially exposed.

Last week Idris had shared on Twitter that he had tested positive for Covid-19. “This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic,” he wrote along with a video featuring Sabrina and him.

Several actors have tested positive for the virus now including Tom Hanks and his wife who were in Australia when they contracted it. Others who have tested positive are Bon Jovi's David Bryan, Andy Cohen, Colton Underwood, Olga Kurylenko, 'GOT' star Indira Varma and others.

