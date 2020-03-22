Rock band Bon Jovi's David Bryan tests positive for coronavirus

David Bryan, the rock band Bon Jovi's keyboardist, has tested positive for coronavirus. The 58-year-old musician revealed his condition in an update on Instagram on Sunday.

The Tony-Award winning composer said that he was feeling sick for a week but is feeling better with each passing day.

"I just got my results back today and tested positive for coronavirus, I've been sick for a week and feeling better each day," the caption read.

A founding member of the band, Bryan further wrote: "Please don't be afraid!!! It's the flu, not the plague. I've been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I`ll get tested again to make sure I`m free of this nasty virus. Please help out each other. This will be over soon... with the help of every American !!"