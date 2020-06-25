Hollywood gets its first red carpet premiere amid COVID-19

Amid pandemic as the entertainment industries of the world come back to life, slowly and gradually, Hollywood saw its first movie red carpet premiere.

A first, in the COVID-19 times, a red carpet premiere took place for indie comedy film ‘aTypical Wednesday’ at The Montalban Theater Rooftop Cinema.

Do you know that the last movie premiere before the world witnessed a lockdown was Sony’s ‘Bloodshot’ premiere in Westwood. It was held on March 10.

‘aTypical Wednesday’ premiere saw an expected guest list of 60 attendees as social distancing norms were followed in a stringent manner. The movie’s writer, director and star J. Lee only saw the coming together of a few people related to the film and otherwise.

As soon as the guests came in, they had temperatures taken and it was mandatory for all to wear face masks at all times.

Speaking about the premiere that has become the talk of the town, J Lee said, “The premiere kind of happened out of nowhere. The theater said they got approval from the city as long as we keep it to a certain number and gave everyone a lot of space. I was just thinking, ‘How can I celebrate the win because it’s so hard to get anything made and how can I do it safely and smartly?’”

TIFF: Priyanka Chopra, Anurag Kashyap among ambassadors for this year

He added, “Most people responded with, ‘Hell yeah! I want to get out of the house.’ Before I pulled the trigger I was nervous that people wouldn’t feel comfortable doing it so I took the temperature first, no pun intended. Most people said they wanted to support me, and the fact that it was outdoors on rooftop made it work.”

Only six photographers were present and no reporters.

Disney's 'Mulan' to miss release date?

The movie was originally scheduled to get a theatrical release but has gone straight to VOD starting June 26.

Woody Allen's 'Rifkin's Festival' to open San Sebastian Fest