Woody Allen's 'Rifkin's Festival' to open San Sebastian Fest

Woody Allen will open the San Sebastian Fest with his latest film, ‘Rifkin Festival’. It will have its world premiere out of competition on the 68th edition of the festival on September 18.

The announcement was made by the organisers on Thursday.

‘Rifkin Festival’ will be produced by The Mediapro Studio, Gravier Productions and Wildside and was shot last summer in San Sebastian and other nearby towns.

The movie tells the story of a married American couple who go to the San Sebastian festival and "get caught up in the magic of the event, the beauty and charm of the city and the fantasy of movies." She ends up having an affair with a French movie director, while he falls in love with a Spanish woman who lives in the city.

A romantic comedy, ‘Rifkin Festival’ was written and directed by Woody Allen.

It stars Elena Anaya (Wonder Woman), Louis Garrel (An Officer and a Spy), Gina Gershon (The Insider), Sergi López (Pan's Labyrinth), Wallace Shawn (Marriage Story), and Christoph Waltz (Spectre, Django Unchained).

