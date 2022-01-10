Hirthik Roshan's birthday gift to fans; unveils his look from 'Vikram Vedha' remake

On his 48th birthday, Hrithik Roshan unveiled the first look of his character from the upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha' on Monday.



The actor shared an image from the film on social media where he can be seen wearing a kurta and sporting a scruffy beard and dishevelled hair.



Blood spots were visible on his face and chest. The post was captioned as, "VEDHA #vikramvedha #SaifAliKhan @radhikaofficial @rohitsaraf @iyogitabihani @pushkar.gayatri #BhushanKumar @sarkarshibasish @sash041075 @chakdyn @tseries.official @tseriesfilms @fridayfilmworks @studiosynot @apinternationalfilms."

The upcoming project is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film `Vikram Vedha` and is being directed by the makers of the original film, Pushkar-Gayathri.



The Tamil film starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.



The action-thriller had released in 2017 and performed well at the box office.



It featured Madhavan as a police inspector named Vikram while Vijay played Vedha, a gangster and a drug smuggler.



The Hindi remake of 'Vikram Vedha' will mark filmmaker duo Pushkar and Gayathri`s Bollywood debut in both direction and writing. Apart from Hrithik, the movie also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in key roles.