Hilary Duff shares sonogram of 'little stinker' after announcing pregnancy

Hilary Duff is overjoyed to introduce the newest addition to her family! The 36-year-old actress recently shared a sonogram of her upcoming bundle of joy. In the caption, she wrote, "Little stinker with the cute nose." The post exuded Duff's excitement and affection for the forthcoming arrival.

Duff shared the sonogram on her Instagram Story on Friday, showcasing her baby's "cute" standout feature — a charming nose that took centre stage in the sonogram image.

Earlier this week, Duff thrilled fans with the announcement of her pregnancy, marking her fourth child and the third with husband Matthew Koma. The reveal came with a heartwarming family Christmas card. The card featured Duff posing in pyjamas with Koma and their children, along with Duff's eldest son, Luca Cruz, from her previous marriage with Mike Comrie.

"Surprise, surprise," Duff had playfully captioned the post, while Koma shared the same family photo on his Instagram, expressing excitement about "Baby #4."

The Christmas card humorously declared, "So much for silent nights. Love, the Duff-Bair-Comrie Crew."

In another post, Duff shared photos of her memorable family trip to Disneyland. In the caption, the actress wrote, "@disneyland you got the sauce. It’s always an epic day of happiness, joy, wonder, surprise and calories! This time of year is my absolute favourite! You guys are so dialled. Love you, thanks for the memories @disneyparks."