Henry Cavill starrer WWII pic gets Prime Video on board

Lionsgate has acquired the domestic distribution rights to Guy Ritchie’s upcoming World War II film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Also, Prime Video has come on board for the international rights of the film and will distribute across Europe, Latin America, ANZ, Canada, South Africa, India and pan-Asian PayTV. The film includes a stellar cast including Henry Cavill, Eiza González, Alan Ritchson, Henrique Zaga, Henry Golding, Alex Pettyfer, Cary Elwes, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Babs Olusanmokun and Til Schweiger.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare will trace the story of a secret WWII combat organisation formed by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and James Bond scribe Ian Fleming. The team’s unconventional and “ungentlemanly” fighting techniques against the Nazis helped change the course of the war and gave birth to the modern Black Ops unit.

The WWII pic is penned by Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson, Arash Amel and Ritchie. It is based on war correspondent and military historian Damien Lewis’ book of the same name.

Filmmaker Guy Ritchie wants to make a franchise out of this film if all goes according to plan.