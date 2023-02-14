Former Marvel actor Rhenzy Feliz joins DC's The Penguin with Colin Farrell

Rhenzy Feliz is over Marvel as he makes his move to DC with HBO Max original series The Penguin from Warner Bros Television and DC Studios. The actor was previously seen in Marvel’s Runaways on Hulu. He will now be seen in The Penguin with Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti.

Divided into eight episodes, the DC show will continue the Batman crime saga Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros Pictures’ The Batman and centres on the character played by Colin Farrell in the film. Currently, details of Rhenzy Feliz’s character have been kept under wraps but reports suggest that he will play a teen whom The Penguin (Colin Farrell) befriends and makes his driver.

The Penguin is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell and Lauren LeFranc. Lauren is also involved as writer and showrunner. Meanwhile, the first three episodes will have Craig Zobel as the helmer with Bill Carraro.

The HBO Max show is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. The Penguin is produced by Matt Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros Television.