HBO Max shares first footage from ‘Sex And The City’ sequel, ‘Peacemaker’ & more

HBO Max gave fans a little treat during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.

The studio gave a sneak peek at its upcoming series and movies -- the long list includes: 'Sex and the City' sequel 'And Just Like That'…, the John Cena-starring 'Suicide Squad' spinoff 'Peacemaker', as well as Mindy Kaling’s 'The Sex Lives of College Girls', 'The Matrix 4: Resurrections'.

The short trailer also gave a look at new seasons of HBO series 'Succession', 'Euphoria, 'Insecure' and 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'.



The 'And Just Like That…' footage was part of the 'New on HBO Max' montage and showed Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mr. Big (Chris Noth) kiss moment along with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis coming together.

John Cena as 'Peacemaker' also made a short appearance and highlighted how the new show would explore the origins of John Cena’s character. Peacemaker is a guy who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.



We also got a glimpse of Keanu Reeves in 'The Matrix 4: Resurrections'.